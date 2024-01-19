Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $76.09. 1,621,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

