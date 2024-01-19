Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.56. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Platinum Group Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.