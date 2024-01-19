Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Plexus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.70 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 80.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

