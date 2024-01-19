PotCoin (POT) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00170453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002448 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.