PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) vs. NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Critical Contrast

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NewLake Capital Partners and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 2 0 2.40

NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.80 $333.90 million $0.82 56.92

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 6.46% 1.98% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

