Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$137.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$137.00 price target on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2027 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PD. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.25.

TSE:PD opened at C$72.31 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 11.754386 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

