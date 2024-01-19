Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.64 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.