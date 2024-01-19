Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.420-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.