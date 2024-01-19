Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.26 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.