ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 5,999,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,856,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

