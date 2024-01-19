QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
