QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.