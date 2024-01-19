QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $150.52.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.