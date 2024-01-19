Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $58.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

