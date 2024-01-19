Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

REG stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

