Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $0.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RENT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock valued at $331,878. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 54.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 207,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 72,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

