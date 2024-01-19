RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.56

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 49004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

