Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 595,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,782,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

