Reviewing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 65.72 -$31.64 million ($0.84) -4.95 Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.81 -$3.76 million ($0.16) -20.38

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AST SpaceMobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AST SpaceMobile and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.88%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -19.65% -15.48% Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.