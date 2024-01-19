Reviewing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutex Health and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,122.16%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.89%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than DHI Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 0.56 -$424.78 million ($0.05) -3.68 DHI Group $149.68 million 0.72 $4.18 million $0.08 28.88

This table compares Nutex Health and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -12.48% -26.11% -6.51% DHI Group 2.39% 2.62% 1.19%

Summary

DHI Group beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.