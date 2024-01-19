Richard Hallett Buys 25,000 Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP) Stock

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hallett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,250 ($29,583.92).

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of CABP stock opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.59. The firm has a market cap of £224.15 million and a PE ratio of 630.00. CAB Payments Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 337 ($4.29).

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

