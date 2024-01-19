Robert W. Baird Downgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MTZ stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $46,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

