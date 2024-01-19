Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

