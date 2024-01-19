Rocket Pool ETH Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,714.37 or 0.06614032 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 566,630 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 566,712.09889775. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,698.30593491 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $990,537.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

