Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

