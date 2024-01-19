Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

