Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $419.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,303,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $441.53 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $235.52 and a 52 week high of $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.95 and a 200-day moving average of $406.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.