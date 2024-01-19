Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $419.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Saia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA opened at $441.53 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $235.52 and a 52 week high of $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.95 and a 200-day moving average of $406.75.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.