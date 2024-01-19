Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,716. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.04 and its 200 day moving average is $225.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

