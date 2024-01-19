Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 35.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

