Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lessened by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.6% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 226,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 247,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.