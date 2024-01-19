Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

