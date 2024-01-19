Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 645,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,602. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

