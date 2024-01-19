Scotiabank Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.7 %

CIA opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.9723684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.