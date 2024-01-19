Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $10.63 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.