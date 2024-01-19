Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 5,300 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $985.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 921,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,595 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

