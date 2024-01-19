Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,120 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 11,662,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,885,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

