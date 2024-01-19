Selway Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

