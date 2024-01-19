Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.86. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 118,351 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 677,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

