ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $575.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $745.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $747.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $690.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

