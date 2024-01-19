Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

