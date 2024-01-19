Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Declines By 9.2%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.51 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 522.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
