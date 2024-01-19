Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Drops By 7.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,359 shares of company stock valued at $625,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 431,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.