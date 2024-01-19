Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Declines By 7.3%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 101,785 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 438,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 87,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.