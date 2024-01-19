SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives $47.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.38.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

