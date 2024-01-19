Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

