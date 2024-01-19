Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,466,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,192,553. The stock has a market cap of $980.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $382.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

