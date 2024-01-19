Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.