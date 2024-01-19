Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $13.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $33.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,177.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.25. The company has a market capitalization of $551.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,181.67.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

