Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $14.25 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $602.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,766. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.48 and a 200-day moving average of $506.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $603.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.