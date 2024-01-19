Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 13,234 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 3,428,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,882. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.