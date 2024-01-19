Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.35. The stock had a trading volume of 729,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,608. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average of $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.